Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases 29,350 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 1.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 183,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,435. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

