Winning Points Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 767,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

