X-CASH Hits Market Capitalization of $967,824.15 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $967,824.15 and $7.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

