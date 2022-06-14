Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,517,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

