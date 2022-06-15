1,170,212 Shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Purchased by TCG Crossover Management LLC

TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,170,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Alpine Immune Sciences makes up approximately 7.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

