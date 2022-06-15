1,265 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VUG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.49 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.