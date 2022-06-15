1,265 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.49 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

