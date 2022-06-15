13,128 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,397. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.