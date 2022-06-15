14,363 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,162,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,860 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,469. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $95.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.