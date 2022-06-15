1,629 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

COST traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.61. 37,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,863. The company has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.