1,748 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day moving average is $217.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.12 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

