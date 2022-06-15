19,232 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.05. 1,150,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,146,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

