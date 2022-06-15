2,222,222 Shares in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Bought by TCG Crossover Management LLC

TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000. Magenta Therapeutics accounts for about 4.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,028,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MGTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 3,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,444. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

