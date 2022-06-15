2,398,714 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,398,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,151,000. nVent Electric makes up about 10.6% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 1.43% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,241. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.