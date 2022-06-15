2,402 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

