276,449 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 276,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 321,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,209,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

