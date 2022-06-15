3,043 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,981,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,374,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. 15,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,751. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

