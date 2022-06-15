32,392 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.07% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.27. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

