3,476 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,101. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

