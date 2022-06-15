3,498 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. 184,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,579. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

