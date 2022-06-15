358 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $34.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.00. 19,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.37 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

