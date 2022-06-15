3,741 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $216.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,857. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.22 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day moving average of $254.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

