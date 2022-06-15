3,930 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $273.34 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

