4,411 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

BIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 4,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,135. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43.

