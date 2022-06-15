50,000 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Coupang comprises approximately 0.4% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after buying an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after buying an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after buying an additional 13,614,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,901,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 313,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,066. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

