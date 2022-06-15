597 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

