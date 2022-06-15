68,020 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,148. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

