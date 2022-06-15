9,307 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 165,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

