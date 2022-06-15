96,153 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

