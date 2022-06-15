ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABM traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

