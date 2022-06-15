Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Trading Down 0.9%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.30). Approximately 2,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.31).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.12. The company has a market cap of £130.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)
