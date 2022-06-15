Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

