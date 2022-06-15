Actinium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,673.00 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $465,650.42 and $23,673.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,047,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.