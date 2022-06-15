ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Shares Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.
About ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADOMANI (ADOM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.