Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Sells $220,986.57 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 362,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,014. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGTI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

