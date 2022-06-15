Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00.

ABNB stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.20 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

