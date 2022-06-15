AirBoss of America Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

TSE BOS opened at C$17.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$462.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.78. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.70 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

