Aisling Capital Management LP Sells 237,400 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Aisling Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,400 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences comprises 5.3% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,881 shares of company stock worth $10,892,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,585. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

