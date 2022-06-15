Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Cap of $29.76 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $975,492.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,719.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.06 or 0.28627519 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

