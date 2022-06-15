Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $226.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $226.50 and last traded at $226.50, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.87.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.