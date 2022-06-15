AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,289.71

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $41,289.71 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

