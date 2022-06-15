AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 89.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

