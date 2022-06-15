AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

