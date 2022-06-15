Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 15th (B4B3, DWS, FDX, FMS, GHRS, IRWD, MDLZ, PMT, SZU, TEG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 15th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($8.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Get Metro AG alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.58) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €27.10 ($28.23) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). Benchmark Co. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.