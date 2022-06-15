Anchor Neural World Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $3.48 million and $853,197.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,574.10 or 0.99965515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00113026 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

