Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.48 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $34.48 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

