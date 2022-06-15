Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 9.5% Higher

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 28,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 110,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

