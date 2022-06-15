Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,363.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,630.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

