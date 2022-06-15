Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

