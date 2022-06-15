AppCoins Price Tops $0.0023 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. AppCoins has a market cap of $562,151.60 and approximately $12.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

