Apron Network (APN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $439,753.00

Apron Network (APN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Apron Network has a market cap of $417,109.04 and $439,753.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

